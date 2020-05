The head of the IDF’s Home Front Command, Major-General Tamir Yadai will finish his term commanding over the Home Front Command on May 19 after three years in the role, IDF Spokesperson reported on Wednesday.He will be replaced by Brigadier General Uri Gordin, who will be promoted to the rank of Major-General when he assumes command. Yadai will be assigned to lead the IDF’s Central Command replacing Major-General Nadav Padan in a future date which is yet to be decided upon.