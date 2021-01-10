IDF officer attacked by settler during protest near Kedumim

An IDF officer was attacked by a settler during the evacuation of a central road in the area of Kedumim in the West Bank, near Nablus, on Saturday night.The attack occurred in the context of a protest against police mismanagement with Ahuvia Sandak's death, during which protesters blocked access to the road. After traffic built up, the IDF began to break it up. Those who refused to obey were forcibly removed. One of the refusers turned violent against one of the officers, who issued a formal complaint following the altercation. According to an IDF spokesperson, he was punched several times. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi strongly condemned the violent attack on the officer, the spokesperson said. "The attacking of an IDF officer, individuals who dedicate their days and their nights to protecting the civilians of Israel, by settlers, who are themselves protected by them, is absolutely improper," the spokesperson continued, in the name of Kochavi. "We must fight against this sort of misconduct immediately, and bring those who committed these acts to justice."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Kochavi, in a conversation with the officer, expressed his support and appreciation for everything he's done. Israeli media claims that the officer who was attacked is the Commanding Officer of Golani Brigade.