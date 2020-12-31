The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF prepares to reopen coronavirus ward as cases in Israel climb

The ward will reopen as part of the effort to send military medical staff to treat civilians, which has been dubbed “Operation Tribe of Brothers.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 00:40
IDF toops trai to staff Rambam Hospital coronavirus ward (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Due to the increase in coronavirus infections in Israel, the IDF will prepare to reopen a coronavirus ward at Rambam Health Care Campus, pending approval by the relevant authorities. The IDF anticipates that the ward will open next week and will be run jointly by the IDF and hospital staff.
The IDF opened its first coronavirus wards at the underground parking lot of Rambam Hospital in Haifa in October. Due to the decrease in infections in Israel in November, the ward was closed.
Many of the IDF personnel who will staff the ward when it reopens are those who worked in the ward in October.
The ward will reopen as part of the effort to send military medical staff to treat civilians, which has been dubbed "Operation Tribe of Brothers."
The staff in the wards come from throughout the military medical corps, with some doctors specializing in internal or family medicine and nurses specializing in treating emergency cases.
"The IDF sees this mission as one of utmost importance," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated. "With the help of carefully selected medical staff, who were prepared for this mission exceptionally quickly, in close cooperation with Rambam Hospital, the best medical care will be given to the citizens of Israel."
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. 


Tags IDF rambam hospital rambam medical center Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
