The soldier also told N12 that his unit told him that he can return if he is vaccinated.

The IDF spokesperson's unit responded to N12 saying that if the soldiers in the navy were to get sick, they could jeopardize the unit's operational status. "Therefore," the IDF said, "it was determined that these soldiers cannot fill operational roles as long as they are not vaccinated."

A soldier serving in the Israeli Navy claimed that he, and other soldiers in his unit, were forced to move to another unit because they refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, N12 reported Tuesday. The soldier further claimed that his unit said his refusal to be vaccinated is an issue of operational readiness.