IDF soldiers injure Palestinian in Ya'bad during riots – report

A Palestinian youth was injured by IDF soldiers during riots at Ya’bad, located west of Jenin, on Tuesday evening, Kan reported citing Palestinian media sources.



IDF troops are in the West Bank Palestinian town searching for the murderer of Sergeant First Class Amit Ben Yigal.



Local Palestinian residents opened fire at an IDF post near Ya'abad on Tuesday night, according to Palestinian media.

Roads into Ya'abad were closed by the IDF, with a siege placed on the town, as IDF soldiers returned to the town on Tuesday evening, according to Safa.

Clashes broke out between residents and the soldiers, with soldiers firing live bullets, tear gas and stun grenades, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. One Palestinian was hit by a rubber-coated bullet in the foot and dozens were affected by tear gas during the clashes. One Palestinian was arrested. In total, 18 residents of the town were arrested as of Tuesday evening.

One Palestinian was shot in the chest by live fire and two others were hit by rubber bullets in clashes in the Palestinian town of Qaffin, located west of Ya'abad, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Ben Yigal was killed during a raid when he was hit in the head by a large stone on Monday night. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.