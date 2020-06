IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman and one hundred army officers and soldiers will begin quarantine after they were exposed to a person infected with COVID-19, Kan tweeted on Thursday.Israel is currently experiencing a surge of new coronavirus patients, leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present Knesset with a law enabling Shin Bet to monitor the locations of Israelis using their mobile phones to cut the spread of infections in real time.