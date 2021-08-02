IDF to start 'Sunbeam' exercise on Lebanese border

The IDF will carry out an exercise dubbed "Sunbeam", aimed at improving the IDF's readiness for activity on Israel's northern border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.The drill is expected to start on Monday evening and end on Tuesday afternoon. It is part of the 2021 training program.

The exercise is intended to "test the forces' abilities and readiness" and examine whether tactical and operational lessons following Operation Guardian of the Walls have been implemented.The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also the public in the area that they may feel the increased activity of security forces.