"Now Biden has to push for an end to the occupation," she continued.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to US President Joe Biden's Monday night conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he expressed his support for a ceasefire, tweeting, "Finally!! Our delay in supporting a ceasefire has caused the slaughter of children and destruction of lives."