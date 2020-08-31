Incendiary balloon on tracks stops trains from Beersheba to Ashkelon

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Trains have been stopped between Beersheba and Ashkelon after a suspicious balloon was located on the tracks near Sderot on Monday. It is suspected of being an incendiary balloon from Gaza, according to Ynet news.Train stations in Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim were closed temporarily, and Israel Railway advised travelers heading to Beersheba to make use of the eastern train line.