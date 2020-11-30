Infant dies after hit by a relative's car in home's backyard

A tragic accident was reported in the Arab town of Ein Mahil in northern Israel on Monday, when a 40-year-old man crashed into a private home's backyard and critically injured a 2-year-old infant.The infant was evacuated to the Holy Family Hospital in Nazareth, where he died of his injuries. The police indicated that the man who crashed his car into the private home was a relative of the infant, who arrived for a visit.It is currently unclear as to what led the driver to crash his car. Police investigators are on the scene.