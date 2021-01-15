The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Dept. prepared for Capitol riots

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2021 17:14
The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog will review how the FBI and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said on Friday.
The probe will be coordinated with other federal agencies whose law enforcement arms were also involved in responding to the assault, including the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Interior.
The review comes after many media outlets, including Reuters, reported that the FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia circulated a bulletin a day before the events at the Capitol, warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and "war."
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 06:07 PM
Four arrested during Umm al-Fahm protest against crime in Arab Sector
UK estimated range for R number narrows, still above one
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 03:38 PM
US plans new Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 03:24 PM
Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:57 PM
African Union vaccines to be allocated according to population
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:53 PM
Biden taps former deputy CIA director David Cohen for spy agency again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 02:22 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,172 new cases, 7.6% of tests positive
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,594 infected, 12,196 in quarantine
Sara Netanyahu receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine
Israelis from age 45 can receive coronavirus vaccine from next week
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/15/2021 02:16 PM
Iran tests ballistic missiles, drones in military exercise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 12:52 PM
Hundreds protest Netanyahu, call for investigation of Submarine Affair
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,546 infected, 12,380 in quarantine
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted 3 Houthi drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 10:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by