The investigation against Likud MK Micki Zohar for alleged threats made during a radio interview against the A-G was closed on Wednesday following the decision of attorney general stand-in Amit Iceman for lack of evidence and seeing that the circumstances do not justify indictment.

In the November interview the MK said that unless A-G Avichai Mandelblit resigns and drops the charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "there will be an earthquake."