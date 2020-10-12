Investigation into violent brawl at Givati base has concluded

On Monday evening, the results of an internal investigation into the brawl were published. On Sunday afternoon, a violent fight broke out between soldiers in the training companies of the Har Keren training base, home of the Givati Infantry ​​Brigade, resulting in 21 injured soldiers, 8 of whom had to be evacuated to a hospital.On Monday evening, the results of an internal investigation into the brawl were published.

Following the incident, the brigade commander ordered a training curfew for the two companies until the end of this weekend, to conduct education classes on values ​​and acceptance of others, at the end of which, there will be a joint evening for the companies headed by the commander of the training base.

According to the statement, all of soldiers who resorted to violence, and commanders who did not fulfill their responsibility to prevent the incident, will be punished severely, including the commanders of the platoon and platoon. Also, the company commanders will be reprimanded for their responsibility for the incident.