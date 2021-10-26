The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran gas stations hit by massive cyberattack – report

A cyberattack in Iran messaged some hacked systems addressing Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding “where is the gas?”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 14:07
Cyber hacking (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber hacking (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Gas stations across Iran malfunctioned on Tuesday reportedly due to a massive cyberattack, according to a mix of Iranian and Hebrew media sources.
With the exact details still hazy, there is already rife speculation about whether the purported cyberattack came from the US, Israel or a range of local Iranian anti-regime groups.
According to reports, messages were posted in some systems that were hacked addressing Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei directly and demanding to know “where is the gas” – with the timing coming around two years after nationwide protests of gas shortages in fall 2019.
Last week, Iran carried out a complex and coordinated strike on US forces in Syria, using up to five armed drones to strike at the Tanf garrison, a key strategic point near the Jordanian and Iraqi border.
The attack was the latest in a series of such drone strikes on US forces.
Iran Gas prices 298.88 (credit: AP)Iran Gas prices 298.88 (credit: AP)
In a press briefing on Monday, US envoy to Iran Rob Malley referenced potential US actions to deter Iranian aggression within the region that could be upcoming while refusing to hint what those actions might be.
Washington is considered the world’s greatest offensive cyber power by far but has often been hesitant to use its offensive cyber capabilities against groups other than ISIS, for fear of a cyber backlash.
Under the Trump administration, the US did hack certain major Iranian intelligence sea-based operations to get the Islamic Republic to back off from attacking American allies at sea.
But the Biden administration has not done so to date, as it has focused on building goodwill for a mutual return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Israel reportedly hacked Iran's Shahid Rajaee port on May 9, 2020 as a counter strike for an Iranian attempted cyber strike on Israel's water supply in April 2020.
Iran has also accused the Mossad, the US and various European intelligence agencies of using the STUXNET virus to hack its Natanz nuclear facility in 2009-2010.
Former Shin Bet cyber official Harel Menashri told KAN radio on Tuesday that there was a high chance that the hacker would be a nation-state to accomplish such a widespread hack.
However, recent months have also seen amateur hackers cause major problems to the US and European powers with sophisticated ransomware and other attacks – and the Khamenei regime has many local enemies from Iran’s many minorities.
In August, Check Point Software Technologies issued a report stating that an Iranian dissident group called Indra executed the mega hack on the Islamic Republic’s train system on July 9 and not Israel.
Check Point said Indra’s hack of Iran’s train system was “an example for governments around the world of how a single group can create disruption on critical infrastructure.”
Part of what was so unusual about the attack was that it was a non-state organization inflicting nation-state-level damage on Iran’s physical infrastructure.
If non-state groups are traditionally thought of as lacking the capability to do more than hack websites and data, this was an example of such a group causing profound real-world damage.
Indra’s tools destroyed data without direct means to recover it by using a “wiper,” or malware designed to wipe the entire data system of critical infrastructure, making the recovery process complicated, locking users out of machines, changing passwords, and replacing wallpapers to custom messages crafted by attackers.
Part of the attack included the posting of fake messages about train delays and cancellations on terminal display boards across Iran.


Tags Iran cyber security hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by