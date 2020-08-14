The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran official: No Iranian ships or cargoes have been seized

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2020 13:22
 No Iranian ships or gasoline cargoes have been seized, an unnamed official told Iran's state news agency on Friday, following reports that four Iranian fuel cargoes had been transferred to other ships for transport to US waters.
"Iran, as it has repeatedly stated, will not tolerate any such hostile actions ... and has not allowed any country to take such measures," the unnamed official told IRNA.Four tankers carrying Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a US warrant for seizure are sailing to the United States after talks between US authorities and the ship owners, a US government source and a shipping source said on Thursday.
A US judge issued a warrant to seize Iranian gasoline cargoes on four tankers in July after US prosecutors filed a lawsuit. The warrant for seizure only covered the cargoes, not the vessels.
The owners of the four vessels agreed to have the fuel transferred to other vessels so it could be shipped to the United States, a US government source said on Thursday. The warrant only covered the cargoes, not the vessels.


Tags Iran United States Ship
Plane carrying four passengers crashes in dense forest in eastern Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:20 PM
Belarusian opposition asks supporters to back vote recount
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:33 PM
In Beirut, Iran's Zarif says up to Lebanon to decide future government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:21 PM
UK buys potential COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and Novavax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:30 AM
Afghan government releases 80 of final 400 Taliban prisoners
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:21 AM
Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:18 AM
French govt decree: Paris is 'red' high-risk COVID zone again
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:05 AM
Iran says UAE-Israel deal is dangerous and illegitimate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 08:34 AM
New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 06:20 AM
South Korea reports 103 new coronavirus cases, most local cases in months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 06:19 AM
US Coronavirus cases rise by at least 53,276 on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:23 AM
Ship owners sailing four Iranian fuel cargoes to US for seizure
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 04:46 AM
Mexico, nearing 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 04:43 AM
The IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza
Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to reveal president's 'skeletons' in book
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 02:28 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by