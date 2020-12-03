The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran ready for further prisoner swaps; seeks US nuclear move

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 13:55
Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
"We can always engage in that, it is in the interests of everybody," Zarif told an Italian diplomatic conference speaking via video-link. "Iran is ready to reciprocate. We can do it tomorrow. We can also do it today."
Zarif also urged the United States to show good will by returning to a 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump walked out of. He said that if the US honored its original commitments, Tehran would show full compliance with the pact. 
WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2020 01:33 PM
Blue and White propose 2 election bills for quick, clean voting
Hezbollah drone crossed into Israel during IDF exercise - report
Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2020 11:07 AM
Lapid: No room for 'imaginary' Blue and White
IDF detains man who crossed from Gaza into Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,523 new cases on Wednesday
France to inspect close to 80 mosques for extremist links
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2020 12:27 AM
CDC reports 269,763 deaths from coronavirus in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 09:43 PM
France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 09:33 PM
Violent confrontations reported between rival gangs in east Jerusalem
Ministerial committee declares Shfaram a restricted zone for 4 days
US CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 06:47 PM
UK reports 16,170 new COVID-19 cases, 648 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 06:37 PM
Russia says more than 100,000 people already vaccinated against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 05:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by