The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran recalls envoy to Yemen's Houthis after catching COVID-19

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 23:19
Iran is evacuating its envoy to Yemen's rebel Houthi movement after he contracted COVID-19, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, and a Houthi spokesman said Saudi Arabia and Iraq helped in the transfer of envoy Hasan Irlu.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powerhouses, launched direct talks this year at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as UN-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall.
"In order to transfer him (Irlu) to our country for treatment, the Foreign Ministry conducted consultations with some regional countries to prepare for his transfer, which is currently under way," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Twitter: "Under an Iranian-Saudi agreement reached through contacts with Iraq, the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa was transferred on an Iraqi plane due to his health condition."
A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after the movement ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa, the capital. The coalition has imposed a sea and air blockade on areas the group controls. 
Inspections of cameras at Iranian nuclear facility will be conducted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 10:58 PM
7 arrested during right wing protest at Jerusalem gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 09:36 PM
Regulations approved to ease testimony for sexual assault victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 08:17 PM
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills 10
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 02:02 PM
Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 01:02 PM
Israeli injured in Lod shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 12:45 PM
US close to removing sanctions on Iran - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 10:32 AM
Southern Greece rattled by 5.4 tremor, no injuries, damage reported
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 07:54 AM
Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in own defense at sex abuse trial
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:13 PM
Minnesota ex-cop says she's 'so sorry' for shooting Daunte Wright
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:10 PM
Netanyahu in isolation after exposure to fitness instructor with COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 10:20 PM
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins at world championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 05:37 PM
United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 12:13 PM
French ethics body clears COVID vaccine for all children aged 5-11
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 09:43 AM
East Jerusalem man arrested for impersonating cop, threatening arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 09:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by