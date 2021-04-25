Iranian Chief of Staff: Israel won't be quiet, will come to its senses

"The Zionists think that they can permanently target the Syrian territory and mischief in different places and in the seas and not get a response," said Bagheri. "Certainly, the actions taken in the last few days and the future actions that endanger their interests will bring them to their senses, and the future of the Resistance Front is clear."

The statements come after a series of incidents between Israel and Iran, including alleged attacks on Iranian and Israeli ships and an alleged attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri warned on Sunday that while it is still unclear what Iran's response to recent attacks blamed on Israel will be, Israel would "not be quiet," according to Iranian media.