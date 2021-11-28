The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian, Chinese and Russian diplomats meet ahead of nuclear talks

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 09:48
Iran's negotiating team, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, held bilateral and trilateral meetings in Vienna on Sunday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, ahead of a resumption in nuclear talks to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and major powers.
"The Iranian team arrived on Saturday in Vienna and started meetings which continued on Sunday at an expert level with the heads of the Russian and Chinese negotiating teams, as well as the EU Coordinator Enrique Mora," Iranian diplomat Mohammadreza Ghaebi told ISNA.
Omicron: passengers on bus to Eilat requested to report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 11:49 AM
Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to receive security detail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 11:39 AM
Israel's Bennett "very worried" world powers will ease Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 11:39 AM
Rambam Medical Center nurses strike for 2 hours after violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 11:33 AM
53-year-old shot dead in Yarka, Israeli-Druze city in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 11:24 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 38 new cases, 147 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 10:51 AM
Anti-cigarette ad bill advances in Knesset
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/28/2021 10:36 AM
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 08:41 AM
UAE orders release of 870 prisoners ahead of National Day
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 08:09 AM
Traffic accident involving hazardous materials on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 06:29 AM
US may exert pressure on Iran if talks boost nuclear program
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 03:21 AM
Bahrain bans travelers from 4 more African states
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 11:36 PM
Bus driver lightly injured by stone throwing near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 11:21 PM
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack, Sudan military says
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 10:37 PM
Bill to shorten Daylight Savings Time to be submitted to Knesset
By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
11/27/2021 08:52 PM
