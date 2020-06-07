Iranian hackers have attempted numerous cyberattacks on Israeli water facilities, prior to the one that took place at the end of April, and been thwarted, Walla! News reported on Sunday morning.After the attack which did succeed, in which Iran used US servers to hack into the facilities, they increased security due to the severity of the attack. The National Cyber Authority decided to open a tracker war room which will be in charge of recognizing the early stages of a cyberattack on Israeli infrastructure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of Iran's repeated attempts to cyberattack Israeli facilities at last year’s CyberTech conference in Tel Aviv, saying that “Iran is attacking Israel on a daily basis. We monitor it and prevent it every day.”The Israel National Cyber Directorate warned in May that Iran and several other anti-Israel forces were expected to stage a number of cyberattacks near the end of May. Indeed, around the same time, a number of Israeli websites were attacked and displayed a video of Tel Aviv burning down.Known as #OpJerusalem, the annual attacks in recent years have used Iran’s Jerusalem Day, May 22 – dedicated to “liberating” Jerusalem from the Jewish state – the end of Ramadan and Israel’s Jerusalem Day as a pivot point to organize around.In addition, numerous cyber experts warn that the attacks at the hands of Iran are just the beginning, and that a flood of them is expected in the future.Yonah Jeremy Bob, Alex Winston contributed to this report.