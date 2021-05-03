Iranian hackers release information of Israeli logistics company Veritas

The group, known as n3tw0rm, managed to encrypt the company's systems on Thursday, demanding a ransom of 4 bitcoin (about NIS 754,000) for its release.

Veritas refused, leading the hackers to release about 18,000 files that were stolen from the company's computers.

"No information was stolen from the company or its clients and no damage was caused to our backup servers," a statement released by Veritas read.

Meantime, H&M Israel is currently experiencing a similar cyber attack. Hackers are threatening to release extensive sensitive information in the next few days unless their demands are answered.

Israeli logistics company Veritas was attacked by a group of hackers affiliated with Iran, Ynet reported Monday.