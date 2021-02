Due to coronavirus restrictions, training is to take place in capsules. According to the report, MollaeI specifically asked to join the Israeli capsule.

Saeid has arrived in Israel ahead of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam competition scheduled to take place from February 18 to 20.

Mollaei fled Iran after receiving threats for his life and will represent the country of Mongolia in the upcoming event.

Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei who landed in Israel late Sunday night will train together with the Israeli team on Tuesday morning, N12 reported.