Iranian Minister: Fakhrizadeh killed by disgruntled worker, not Israel

The Iranian national was said to be well known to the authorities in Iran and to have left the country. Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi told ISNA on Sunday that the late nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was not killed by Israel in November but by a disgruntled co-worker, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported.The Iranian national was said to be well known to the authorities in Iran and to have left the country.

However, the minister claimed Israel had wanted to carry out many operations to thwart the Iranian quest to develop nuclear capabilities but they were all "prevented by Iranian security."