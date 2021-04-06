Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea - Iranian media report

A freight ship used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards was attacked on Tuesday in the Red Sea, west of Yemen's shores, Iranian media reported.The ship called Sabiz was used to gather intelligence on Saudi Arabia and Yemen for the Houthi rebels, Maariv said, according to various reports. The ship serves as a sort of floating operations room in the Red Sea and is known to intelligence agencies in the West as a vessel used by the Revolutionary Guards for espionage and electronic surveillance, Maariv added.Following a Jerusalem Post query, the IDF said that it doesn’t respond to foreign reports, however unconfirmed reports have flooded Israeli media. This is not the first case of an Iranian ship being attacked in the Red Sea. Last month, the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi forces destroyed two explosive-laden boats that the Iran-aligned group planned to use in an "imminent" attack launched from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Reuters reported on March 28.This is a developing story.
