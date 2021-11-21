Iran's Mahan Air hit by cyberattack

Iran's Mahan Air was hit by a cyberattack on Sunday morning. The company claimed that the attack was thwarted while the hackers claimed they seized sensitive information linking the airline to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to the Iranian Fars News Agency, Mahan Air stated that such attacks had been carried out against the company "many times."

"This is considered a normal occurrence and Mahan's Cyber Security Team has always acted intelligently and in a timely manner to neutralize these attacks," said the company, adding that all flights were on schedule and that the company would update if any flights were disrupted.

Despite the claims by the company, the hacker group, which calls itself "Hooshyarane Vatan," claimed that it was able to obtain internal documents, emails and reports from Mahan Air's systems which contained indications of the airlines' connections to the IRGC. The group also claimed that the company was able to detect the breach but was unable to stop it.