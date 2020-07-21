Israel Katz meets with social workers' reps in an attempt to end strike

Finance Minister Israel Katz met with chairman of the worker's union Arnon Bar-David and Minister of Welfare Itzik Shmuli on Tuesday evening in an attempt to formulate the major principles for the agreement between the ministry and Israel's social workers.The meeting also included Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen, president of Israel's union of social workers Inbal Hermoni and the relevant teams from the Finance Ministry dealing with this topic. Among the agreements reached during the meeting is the addition of NIS 200 million for raising the salaries of social workers as part of a wider reform for improving their working conditions.