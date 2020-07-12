Israel Katz: 'Protests are a part of democracy'

Finance Minister Israel Katz told 103FM radio on Sunday morning that, "Protests are a part of democracy, though I'm sad to hear what transpired afterwards with regard to the violence that was reported," when asked about how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had tried to prevent the protest on Friday."Expressing a protest is a legitimate thing," Katz said. "This is clearly the culmination of a process that took a few months, where people felt that the state aid was insufficient, or maybe the criteria left some out. The new economic plan intends to remedy these problems, this is a comprehensive economic plan meant to give a financial safety net." Katz further elaborated.