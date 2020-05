The Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced it will reopen six parks for Shavuot, which starts on Thursday evening, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The parks that will re-open are Yotvata Hai-Bar Nature Reserve, Tel Be’er Sheba, Avdat National Park, Nimrod Fortress National Park, Mitzpe Ramon Visitors Center and Bio Ramon Living Desert Museum.



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many parks were closed to prevent the virus from spreading.