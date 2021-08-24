The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police arrest driving tutor for sexually harassing students

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 19:46
A Ma'ale Adumim driving instructor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing his students and committing indecent acts on them.
In a police interrogation, 52-year-old Mordechai Cohen admitted that he would kiss and hug his students. The court allowed his name to be published in the hopes that it would encourage any other possible victims to come forward.
However, he claims this was done as a simple greeting and was in no way sexual misconduct, Ynet reported. He denied all other allegations against him.
Cohen's detention was extended until August 27.
