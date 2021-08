According to Army Radio, The Gush Etzion resident sexually assaulted the daughter of friends while he was visiting their home. A 32-year-old Israeli was arrested by Israel Police for sexual assault on a 5-year-old minor, the police confirmed on Sunday.According to Army Radio, The Gush Etzion resident sexually assaulted the daughter of friends while he was visiting their home.

Police will request that his arrest be extended later on Sunday at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.