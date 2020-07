Israel has also warned Hezbollah of taking retaliatory action. According to the report, Hezbollah received the message but refused all warnings and threats from Israel. Following the death of the Hezbollah operative, the IDF put its forces on high on alert in the north, fearing that Hezbollah would try to carry out a revenge attack.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network reported on Saturday afternoon that Israel had sent a message to Hezbollah through the UN, which stated that Israel did not know that the organization's operative Ali Kamel Mohsen was present at the attack in Damascus, and did not intend to kill or harm him.