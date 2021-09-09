Israel reserves the right to act against Iran’s nuclear program, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned in Moscow, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



המסר לאיראן חייב להיות חזק וברור. איראן גרעינית תוביל למרוץ חימוש גרעיני במזרח התיכון. העולם צריך לעצור את איראן מיכולת גרעינית, לא משנה המחיר. אם העולם לא יעשה זאת, ישראל שומרת לעצמה את הזכות לפעול. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 9, 2021

“Iran’s advances towards nuclear capabilities is not only an Israeli problem – it is a problem for the whole world,” he stated.

Lapid called for a “strong and clear message” from the world to Iran.

“A nuclear Iran will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East,” he warned. “The world must stop Iran from attaining nuclear capabilities, no matter the price. If the world does not do this, Israel reserves the right to act.”