Israeli ambassador allegedly sexually harassed embassy employees

An Israeli ambassador to an unnamed European country is suspected of sexually harassing a security personnel, according to N12.An investigation has been launched, with N12 reporting that the ambassador facing the allegations has already been accused of similar conduct in the past. The security personnel said that the ambassador would use inappropriate language around him and would often walk around him wearing only underwear.The Foreign Ministry responded by saying that it is looking into the allegations and that "they will be dealt with seriously if they turn out to be true."This is a developing story.