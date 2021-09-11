Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted - report

Eitan Biran, an Israeli child who was the sole survivor of the cable car crash in northern Italy, was abducted on Saturday by his grandfather, N12 reported.

Eitan's grandfather reportedly came to see him for a brief visit and was supposed to return him to his family at 6:30 p.m. However, he has not done so, and has since severed all contact with them, allegedly to return the boy to Israel without his consent, N12 reported, citing Chabad emissary in Italy Amos Dor, who is a close friend of the family.

The five-year-old Biran had lost his parents, brother and a set of great-grandparents in the incident. He had been in critical condition for a while before he was finally stabilized and, eventually, released from the hospital back in June.

The boy had been placed in the care of his aunt Aya, his paternal aunt, who lives in Pavia with her husband and two daughters. Pavia, 35 km. south of Milan, is renowned for its university, which attracts many Israelis.

However, a custody battle between family in Italy and Israel had been raging over the now six-year-old Eitan. Back in mid-August, Eitan's Israeli family accused Aya and the Italian relatives of abducting him. His maternal aunt, Gali Peleg, wanted to return him to Israel, saying they feared his Jewish identity could erode in Italy, Ynet reported, citing the UK paper The Times

A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to the report, Peleg accused Aya of refusing to let Israeli relatives to see Eitan outside of some brief periods, and claimed they don't treat him well, though Aya denied these allegations.

However, it was recently reported in Italy that Eitan had been enrolled at a Catholic school by his Italian family, N12 reported.

According to Italian daily La Stampa last month, Eitan was enrolled at a Catholic school run by nuns in the city of Fabia, where his cousins are also enrolled.

This is a developing story.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.