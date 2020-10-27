The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli-German friendship group led by Druz and ultra-Orthodox MKs

"The joint work with MK Pindrus is a wonderful chance to show the pluralism and variety of Israeli society," said MK Gadeer Mreeh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 02:44
MKs Pindrus and Mreeh will lead the Israel-Germany Friendship Group (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - SHMULIK GROSSMAN)
MKs Pindrus and Mreeh will lead the Israel-Germany Friendship Group
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - SHMULIK GROSSMAN)
The Israeli-German Parliamentary Friendship Group, headed by MK Yitzhak Pindrus from United Torah Judaism and MK Gadeer Mreeh from Yesh Atid,  met for the first time on Monday. The meeting was held via Zoom and was with German parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff. 
Mreeh said she was proud to head the group with Pindrus.
"Germany is a true friend of Israel and very important to our foreign relations with all of Germany. The joint work with MK Pindrus is a wonderful chance to show the pluralism and variety of Israeli society," said Mreeh who is Druz and heading the group with ultra-Orthodox MK Pindrus. 
Pindrus also expressed excitement to work with Gdeer saying that "together we will lead the parliamentary cooperation between Israel and Germany, that has proven to be one of the friendliest relationships in Europe in recent years."
Lambsdorff said that the German members of the group are also from different backgrounds and represent the variety of German society. Lambsdorff inquired about the situation in Israel in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Both sides agreed that the next meeting would focus on how the two countries are handling the pandemic.


Tags Israel Knesset germany germany and israel germany israel relations Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by