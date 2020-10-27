Israeli-German friendship group led by Druz and ultra-Orthodox MKs

The Israeli- German Parliamentary Friendship Group, headed by MK Yitzhak Pindrus from United Torah Judaism and MK Gadeer Mreeh from Yesh Atid, met for the first time on Monday. The meeting was held via Zoom and was with German parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff.

Mreeh said she was proud to head the group with Pindrus."Germany is a true friend of Israel and very important to our foreign relations with all of Germany. The joint work with MK Pindrus is a wonderful chance to show the pluralism and variety of Israeli society," said Mreeh who is Druz and heading the group with ultra-Orthodox MK Pindrus.

Pindrus also expressed excitement to work with Gdeer saying that "together we will lead the parliamentary cooperation between Israel and Germany, that has proven to be one of the friendliest relationships in Europe in recent years."

Lambsdorff said that the German members of the group are also from different backgrounds and represent the variety of German society. Lambsdorff inquired about the situation in Israel in light of the coronavirus pandemic.