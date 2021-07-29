Israeli judoka Peter Palchik loses in quarterfinal fight

He lost to Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf by Wazari. However, he still has a chance to win bronze. Israeli judoka Peter Palchik was defeated in his quarterfinal fight on Thursday morning, in the men's under 100 kg weight class.He lost to Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf by Wazari.However, he still has a chance to win bronze.

Two bronze medals are awarded in all of the fight sports.

The first is awarded to the winner of the traditional bronze medal fight, between the two losers of the semifinals.