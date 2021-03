The ship has docked at the shores of the United Arab Emirates for several days after suffering damages to its hull, which seem to have been the result of an intentional explosion.

Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz have raised the possibility that the explosion was the result of an Iranian attack.

The Israeli-owned ship that was damaged in an explosion in the Gulf of Oman last week - Helios Ray - has completed repairs in Dubai, Ynet reported Wednesday morning.