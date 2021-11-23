Israeli TV show 'Tehran' wins International Emmy award for best drama

Israeli TV series "Tehran" won an International Emmy award for best drama series of 2021 in the early hours of Monday morning.
"Tehran" follows an Iranian-born Mossad agent on an undercover mission in Iran to disable a nuclear reactor.
When her ambitious mission fails, Tamar Rabinayan, played by Israeli actress Niv Sultan, is stuck in Tehran, where she discovers her local roots and befriends local pro-democracy activists.
The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021
The series, created by Moshe Zonder, is broadcast on Israeli channel KAN 11 and on AppleTV+ internationally.
Zonder is also a writer in the critically-acclaimed Netflix show "Fauda."
In January, AppleTV+ announced "Tehran" was renewed for a second season. The first season premiered on June 22, 2020 in Israel and on September 25 internationally.
In 2018, Channel 13 show "Nevsu," which follows an interracial family living in Israel, won an International Emmy award for best comedy.