Israel expanding vaccination to people 55+ beginning Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, Israel’s health funds will begin vaccinating people aged 55 and older, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.The expansion of the circle of vaccinators was made possible due to the delivery of some 700,000 new vaccine doses that arrived in Israel on Monday. More are scheduled to come next week. “The health funds should be contacted to schedule an appointment,” the ministry said. In total, Israel has vaccinated 1,870,652, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning. The country is leading the world when it comes to vaccinations, according to the most recent report by Our World Data. “This is the moment to thank those who have really been at the forefront in the past year,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “The years 2020-2021 are the years of the angels in white.“For a whole year now, you have been there for the citizens of Israel, day and night, on Saturdays and holidays, giving your soul a harsh and cruel reality,” he continued. “Now begin to see the light.”
