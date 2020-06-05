The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's airport workers begin strike, block all landings and departures

Airplanes currently in the air approaching Ben-Gurion Airport will have to find somewhere else to land.

By EYTAN HALON, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2020 10:09
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The Workers Union of the Israel Airports Authority blocked the departure and landing of all flights on Friday morning after commencing industrial action, the Authority announced.
Airplanes currently in the air approaching Ben-Gurion Airport will have to find somewhere else to land.
The general strike includes cargo flights and passenger flights.
Flights affected include the 17 departures and 20 arrivals that were expected on Friday, including those to and from New York, Moscow and Toronto.
On Tuesday, the IAA’s workers union threatened to shut down Israel’s airports next week if the government does not finalize a date for the renewal of aviation traffic and enable foreign nationals to enter the country again.
Initial hopes to increase operations in June have been dismissed in recent days, with Ben-Gurion Airport managing-director Shmuel Zakai now expecting that Israel will only open its gates to foreign visitors in mid-July.
“Unfortunately, the Health Ministry has not yet set a date for the return of flights,” the workers union said in a statement, emphasizing that 2,500 IAA employees currently on unpaid leave are set to stop receiving financial assistance on July 1.


