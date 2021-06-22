Israel's Clalit and UAE's Health Min. sign medical cooperation agreement

The agreement also stipulates that the countries will work together to promote and develop preventive medicine programs, promote joint clinical trials, and develop artificial intelligence (AI) predictive tools in order to identify health risks.

A historic health agreement was signed between the UAE's Health Ministry and Israel's Clalit Health Services on Tuesday morning as part of the bilateral relations between Israel and the UAE.The agreement stipulates that there will be meetings to exchange medical knowledge and delegations of Israeli doctors will be able to visit the UAE for medical consultations and to gain expertise on patient treatment.