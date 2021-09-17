Israel's High Court denies three COVID-19 Green Pass appeals

The High Court of Justice rejected three appeals against the Green Pass on Friday, including one from famous Israeli musician Matti Caspi.

The appeals opposed regulations approved by the Israeli government that states entrance to entertainment venues, such as stadiums, nightclubs and pubs can be denied without a Green Pass or a negative COVID-19 test.

One of the appeals also opposed the demand of civil service employees to possess either a Green Card or a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed to work.

The High Court ruled that such issues are at the discretion of the relevant professionals.