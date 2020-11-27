Israel's rhythmic gymnastics team takes gold in European Championship

The team includes Ofir Dayan, Yana Kramaranko, Yuliana Tilgin, Shai Ben Ruby and Bar Shpushnikov and Karin Waxman. The win is also attributed to trainers Ira Vigdorchik, Racheli Feiga Vigdorchik and Noa Kadosh, N12 reported.



In just 1 week the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will start in Kyiv !

Israel's win was expected, as some of Europe's most prominent teams, such as Russia, Belarus, Italy, and Spain were absent as they decided not to join the competition out of coronavirus concerns.

Italy, who came in fourth during the previous championship in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, had registered for this year's competition before dropping out, according to the official Olympic Channel . However, that same event's gold and silver medalists, Russia and Spain, never registered for this year's competition.



In addition, Israel won a silver medal in the national competition of which the results of the senior team and the junior team were combined and weighted, with a score of 236.900 points. Ukraine took gold with 237.150 points and Azerbaijan took the bronze medal with 226.175 points.

Israel's team advanced to the second qualifying round on Friday with the combined exercise hoops & clubs exercise, receiving as score of 33.475. Friday's score combined with the 34.1 score from Thursday's "five-balls" exercise won Israel its gold medal status.