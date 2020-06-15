Itamar Ben-Gvir is a Shin Bet agent, Bennett’s wife claims

In a court document filed by former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s wife, she claimed that the head of Otzma Yehudit is “an agent operated by the Shin Bet,” Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Monday evening.



In response, Ben Gvir sued her, Bennett stated that Ben Gvir is an agent used by the country’s secret police in her court documents.

Channel 13 pointed out that there is no supporting evidence that Ben Gvir is a deep under-cover agent. Gvir has denied the charges.