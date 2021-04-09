J Street: Republican hold on aid to Palestinians 'cruel, not pro Israel'

J Street criticized the US Republican party delay on $75 m. in aid to Palestinians saying that “these lawmakers clearly view the Palestinian people as just another pawn to be used for partisan warfare against President Biden."“Congressional Republicans are doubling down on the cruel policies of the Trump administration by putting a hold on the resumption of critical aid to the Palestinian people.“Holding up this aid isn’t pro-Israel. Israel’s own security establishment has repeatedly made clear that robust US aid benefiting the Palestinian people helps combat extremism and makes Israelis safer."Congressional Republicans put a hold on $75 million of the newly reinstated US aid to the Palestinians, two sources in Washington confirmed on Thursday.Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), used their respective positions as ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and lead Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to stop USAID’s notification about the reinstated funding from reaching the committees, which means the aid will not start on April 10 as planned.