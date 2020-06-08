The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe

By REUTERS  
JUNE 8, 2020 09:33
Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with "deep concern" after China passed a new security law for the city, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday, and stressed the importance of steps that upheld the principle of "one nation, two systems".
His comments followed a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday that cited officials of Britain, the United States and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law, which could endanger Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms.
But Tokyo was deeply concerned, Abe told parliament.
"Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of 'one nation, two systems' be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically," he said.
Japan expressed concern about Beijing's move in a statement on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.
A government source familiar with the matter said Japan did not participate in the joint statement partly because of "rather short notice" and partly in order to focus on efforts by the Group of Seven nations, rather then the signatories.
"Japan took the position to do what it has to do independently, in this case because of, first, time constraints, and secondly, our basic position is that we emphasise our efforts in the G7," the source told Reuters.
Other countries had expressed appreciation for Japan's independent efforts, and it received no complaints, added the source, who sought anonymity because the matter was sensitive.
"We've expressed our opinions this way directly and promptly to China at a high level and have made our opinions quite clear to international society," Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.
Tokyo is in a bind amid the U.S.-China tension over Hong Kong as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed over the coronavirus. 
Seven suspects arrested for shooting police car in Ramle
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:50 AM
Philippines probes fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:48 AM
US decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:47 AM
Coronavirus update: 61 new patients overnight, 298 people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:27 AM
Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases, all in quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:14 AM
Denmark lifts limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 08:12 AM
New Zealand's last coronavirus patient fully recovers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 06:31 AM
AIPAC releases statement mourning death of George Floyd
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 04:04 AM
Israeli prison guards suspected of catching coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 11:27 PM
El Al extends halt on flights until June 30
CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 09:31 PM
In Rio, US protests stoke backlash against cops
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:58 PM
Iran says it is ready for more prisoner exchanges with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:48 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as outbreak grows in Brazil, India
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:10 PM
"Numerous" reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns, UN says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:00 PM
