An extreme heat wave was measured throughout Israel on Thursday, breaking extreme records, according to Israeli media.Jerusalem registered 41.4 degrees Celsius (106.52 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest day during the month of September registered in 118 years, according to N12. The previous record for hottest day registered in Israel's capital during September was registered in 1902, which was also 41.4 degrees Celsius. The extreme heatwave is expected to continue until Wednesday.