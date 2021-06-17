Jewish settlers attack homes of Arabs near Nablus

According to him, the citizens of Qusra rallied together leading to a confrontation with the IDF and the citizens of the settlement in which bullets were fired and tear gas canisters were thrown.

Jewish settlers attacked the homes of citizens in Qusra, a town south of Nablus, on Wednesday evening, as reported by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.A group of people from the Esh Kodesh outpost attacked several of the houses in Qusra and smashed a vehicle, Imad Jamil a member of Qusra municipality reported to WAFA.