Jewish settlers attack homes of Arabs near Nablus

Jewish settlers attacked the homes of citizens in Qusra, a town south of Nablus, on Wednesday evening, as reported by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.
A group of people from the Esh Kodesh outpost attacked several of the houses in Qusra and smashed a vehicle, Imad Jamil a member of Qusra municipality reported to WAFA.
According to him, the citizens of Qusra rallied together leading to a confrontation with the IDF and the citizens of the settlement in which bullets were fired and tear gas canisters were thrown.