Joint List MK calls on police to practice restraint in Jaffa

Joint List MK Mansour Abbas called on police to practice restraint against protesters during a visit to the El Asaf cemetery in Jaffa on Saturday, Ynet reported.Speaking at the cemetary, he spoke regarding the tensions surrounding the site, which has been the subject of violent protests after the Tel Aviv Municipality announced plans to build a Center for the Homeless on the site."The holy site is of supreme religious value, and [the plan] requires reconsidering by [Tel Aviv] Mayor Ron Huldai," Abbas said."A solution can be reached that will end the tension surrounding the cemetery."Abbas also called on youths to hold nonviolent protests.