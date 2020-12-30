Jonathan Pollard lands in Israel, makes aliyah after 30 years

Jonathan Pollard made aliyah early Tuesday morning, after announcing he would move to Israel with his wife in November. Pollard served 35 years in prison in the US for illegally handing Israel classified US intelligence. His release and plans for aliyah, have sparked sharp approvals as well as critiques across the political commentary spectrum. Earlier, in November, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pollard to congratulate him on being able to be more mobile after the five of his post-prison parole restrictions ended.Back in 2019, Pollard expressed his frustrations at the Israeli government's inability to bring him home. "To be disappointed, you have to expect more. My expectation level is so low that I am not surprised," he said at the time, referring to the Israel "government's indifference." On the day preceding Netanyahu's phone call, few Israeli officials expressed their own frustrations towards the lack of action on Pollard's behalf.
December 30, 2020